Bon Secours reaches long-term contract with United Healthcare - FOX Carolina 21

Bon Secours reaches long-term contract with United Healthcare

Posted:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Bon Secours Health System announced on Thursday it has reached a long-term agreement with insurance provider United Healthcare.

The contract was reached after months of negotiations and talks of terminating their agreement. In February the two parties agreed to extend their contract through June 30.

The agreement struck Thursday continues through June 30, 2020, meaning United Healthcare participants will receive in-network rates for Bon Secours Medical Group physicians.

