Police: Suspect nabbed in 12 Spartanburg medical facility burgla - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect nabbed in 12 Spartanburg medical facility burglaries

Posted: Updated:
James Aaron Dixon (Source: Spartanburg Police) James Aaron Dixon (Source: Spartanburg Police)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department said they have solved a dozen commercial burglaries which occurred at medical facilities.

Officers said the following locations were burglarized in April:

  • Belue Chiropractic on North Pine Street
  • Orthopedic Specialties on E Wood Street
  • Eastside General Dentistry on East Main Street
  • Provine, Bebko & Earl Dentistry on W.O. Ezell Boulevard
  • Carolina Footcare on John B. White Sr. Boulevard
  • Advantage Healthcare on John B. White Sr. Boulevard
  • Reidville Animal Hospital on John B. White Sr. Boulevard
  • Westgate Family Physicians on Powell Mill Road
  • Porter Chiropractic on E Kennedy Street
  • Robert Ben Culp Dental on John B. White Sr. Boulevard
  • Advanced Therapy Solutions on Winchester Place
  • James Dunn Surgical Clinic on North Pine Street

Police said James Aaron Dixon, who is currently incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach area, has been charged in the string of Upstate crimes.

Investigators developed Dixon as a suspect after they said the burglaries mirrored similar cases in the Winston-Salem area where Dixon also resided. Dixon also has previous convictions for similar crimes in North Carolina and was wanted for a pharmacy burglary in Spartanburg in August 2016.

Dixon is charged with 22 crimes in connection with the Spartanburg burglaries.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.