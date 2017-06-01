Police: Suspect nabbed in 12 Spartanburg medical facility burglaries

The Spartanburg Police Department said they have solved a dozen commercial burglaries which occurred at medical facilities.

Officers said the following locations were burglarized in April:

Belue Chiropractic on North Pine Street

Orthopedic Specialties on E Wood Street

Eastside General Dentistry on East Main Street

Provine, Bebko & Earl Dentistry on W.O. Ezell Boulevard

Carolina Footcare on John B. White Sr. Boulevard

Advantage Healthcare on John B. White Sr. Boulevard

Reidville Animal Hospital on John B. White Sr. Boulevard

Westgate Family Physicians on Powell Mill Road

Porter Chiropractic on E Kennedy Street

Robert Ben Culp Dental on John B. White Sr. Boulevard

Advanced Therapy Solutions on Winchester Place

James Dunn Surgical Clinic on North Pine Street

Police said James Aaron Dixon, who is currently incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach area, has been charged in the string of Upstate crimes.

Investigators developed Dixon as a suspect after they said the burglaries mirrored similar cases in the Winston-Salem area where Dixon also resided. Dixon also has previous convictions for similar crimes in North Carolina and was wanted for a pharmacy burglary in Spartanburg in August 2016.

Dixon is charged with 22 crimes in connection with the Spartanburg burglaries.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.