Firefighters rescue construction worker caught in Upstate building collapse

The North Spartanburg Fire District said officials were called to the scene of a structure collapse on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Mount Zion Road. Firefighters said a 10 by 15-foot outbuilding was being demolished when it caved in on a worker.

First responders were able to free the victim who was transported by EMS. His condition is unknown.

