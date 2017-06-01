Deputies make arrest after threat against Greenville Co. elementary school

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after a threat was made against Rudolph Gordon Elementary School.

Deputies said 28-year-old James Michael Nash Jr. called the school anonymously just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday and said he was going to blow up the school.

Nash was previously employed as a contractor for a construction company working on the new Rudolph Gordon Middle School next to the elementary school, deputies said. The motive for the threat remains unknown.

Nash is charged with threatening to use a destructive device and disturbing schools. He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said no students were on campus at the time of the incident but all teachers and staff were evacuated while a search of the building and grounds was conducted.

The district said as a precaution, law enforcement personnel were on campus Thursday for an added safety measure.

