Warm Friday, most rain holds off until Sunday

It’s all about the warm temperatures with only slim rain chances through the rest of the work week. T-Storm chances slowly go up into the weekend, especially by Sunday.

Today will be dry and warm, with the exception of a couple of showers developing near the NC/SC border. Highs will climb into the 80s area-wide. The weather should hold out for the first games of the Clemson regional, but weather could get dicey toward Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will begin to approach the area late this weekend, and that will help to increase rain chances. Saturday doesn’t look too bad, with only isolated storms expected at this point (20-30% chance), but Sunday and Monday look to bring a more widespread rain and storm threat (50-60%).

A few storms Sunday and Monday could become strong with gusty wind and small hail, but an organized severe threat does not look to develop at this time.

Behind the front, some cooler, drier air should still move into the area by Wednesday.

