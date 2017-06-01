Jeff Duncan reacts to decision to leave climate deal

Pres. Donald Trump received mixed reactions from lawmakers on Thursday when he announced the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Trump said the deal hurts the U.S. economy and although he is leaving the deal, he plans to try to negotiate re-entering the agreement. Leaders in France, Germany and Italy responded with a joint statement saying the agreement can't be renegotiated.

Former president Barack Obama said the decision by the Trump Administration leaves the U.S. joining a "small handful of nations that reject the future."

Congressman Jeff Duncan, who praised the decision, issued the following statement:

I applaud President Trump for taking the step of ending our involvement in the ill-fated Paris Agreement on climate. The Paris Agreement was illegally put into place by President Obama as an “agreement” rather than a treaty. The Senate was never allowed to weigh in, because the Senate would never have ratified such a radical treaty. The Paris Agreement would have been disastrous for the American economy, costing billions of dollars in economic losses and millions of jobs for a dubious projected payoff of less than a quarter degree Celsius of global temperature reduction. The President is right to reject this so-called agreement, and Congress is right to pull the plug on funding. While I have long advocated for being good stewards of the world our Creator gave us, I have also advocated for good governance, following Constitutional processes and respecting our national sovereignty, shying away from globalist regulatory policies which seek to hamper American businesses.

