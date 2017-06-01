SCDOT continues I-85 detours for Thursday night construction

SCDOT said motorists should expect detours on I-85 N and I-85 S Thursday night as crews install a girder.

The detours, which are part of the 85/385 Gateway Project, are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Thursday and will last until 5 a.m. Friday.

SCDOT said the detours will reroute traffic from I-85 N at exit 51 to exit 51B to I-385 S. Drivers will exit at Woodruff Road and cross the Woodruff Bridge before returning to I-385 N.

From there, motorists will be able to take exit 36A to I-85 N. SC Highway Patrol will control traffic signals along Woodruff Road at the ramps to provide access to and from I-385.

SCDOT said a double left hand lane closure and detour of I-85 S will also be put in place in order to route traffic onto the I-85 S exit and entrance lanes.

Drivers are urged to travel with caution through the interchange as up to 50 works will be on site during construction.

