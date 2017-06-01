Outage knocks out power for more than 1K in Greenville Co.

Duke Energy reported an outage impacting more than one thousand customers in Greenville County.

The outage was first reported just after 3:30 .m. near White Horse Road and New Easley Bridge Road.

Duke Energy said crews were on scene and expected power to be restored by 8:45 p.m.

Multiple witnesses reported traffic lights out along White Horse Road due to the crash.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Anderson Co. deputy killed in boat training accident was an 'all-star'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.