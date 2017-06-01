Outage knocks out power for more than 1K in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Outage knocks out power for more than 1K in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy reported an outage impacting more than one thousand customers in Greenville County.

The outage was first reported just after 3:30 .m. near White Horse Road and New Easley Bridge Road.

Duke Energy said crews were on scene and expected power to be restored by 8:45 p.m.

Multiple witnesses reported traffic lights out along White Horse Road due to the crash.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Anderson Co. deputy killed in boat training accident was an 'all-star'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.