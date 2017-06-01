Coroner, Greer police on scene of death investigation

Authorities were called to the scene of a death in Greer on Thursday.

The Greer Police Department said officers received reports of a deceased female on Jones Avenue around 5 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner was dispatched to the scene. Coroner Kent Dill said the investigation is in its early stages and they do not know whether the death is natural or suspicious.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said a home was taped off with police, forensics and firefighters assisting.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Anderson Co. deputy killed in boat training accident was an 'all-star'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?