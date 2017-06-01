Asheville City Schools names new superintendent

Asheville City Schools has named a new superintendent.

The news came Thursday evening after the Asheville City Board of Education unanimously approved Dr. Denise Patterson as the new superintendent.

A large number of stakeholders who had gathered for the special board meeting were present for the announcement.

Patterson is set to take office on July 1.

She was chosen out of 52 candidates. Asheville City Schools officials said Patterson's leadership, experience, and dedication to students made her a great fit for the position.

Patterson is no stranger to the school system. Her career included over 20 years working in the North Carolina public education system, beginning when she was a teacher in Lincolnton, N.C.

Since 2012, Patterson served as an assistant superintendent for the Hickory City Schools, and prior to that, served as an associate superintendent for the Union County Public Schools. She's also served as an assistant principal and principal in Lincoln County Schools and has taught education courses as an adjunct professor at Gardner-Webb University and Wingate University.

“It is an honor and blessing to be selected as the superintendent for Asheville City Schools," said Patterson. "I look forward to collaborating with the board of education, district staff, school staff, students, and the community.”

