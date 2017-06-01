Police investigating 'skeletal muscle' found in CVS shipping container

Police are investigating a peculiar find in downtown Greenville.

According to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CVS on Main Street around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shipping container that appeared to have a piece of muscle inside of it.

Police, Greenville County Forensics and the coroner's office all responded to investigate.

Bragg said the object was inside a secured CVS shipping container that appeared to have come from North Carolina and traveled through Georgia before arriving in Greenville.

The container had other items inside, none of which were meat or dairy related, said Bragg.

Police said a preliminary evaluation by the coroner indicates that the material is not a tongue, but appears to be some sort of "skeletal muscle." The object is being prepared for DNA testing at this time to determine if it is from a human or animal, and is now at the medical examiner's office.

Bragg said detectives are working to track down the container's origins to see if an industrial or other accident may have occurred there, or if there's any other explanation for the object.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters rescue construction worker caught in Upstate building collapse

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.