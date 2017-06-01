Police say flesh found in CVS shipping container not human

Police were investigating a peculiar find in downtown Greenville.

According to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CVS on Main Street around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shipping container that appeared to have a piece of muscle inside of it.

Police, Greenville County Forensics and the coroner's office all responded to investigate.

Bragg said the object was inside a secured CVS shipping container that appeared to have come from North Carolina and traveled through Georgia before arriving in Greenville.

The container had other items inside, none of which were meat or dairy related, said Bragg.

Police said a preliminary evaluation by the coroner indicated the material was not a tongue, but appeared to be some sort of "skeletal muscle."

After testing, police said a DNA laboratory advised the tissue was tested and was not human tissue. The coroner said their case is closed after the unidentified tissue was classified as non-human.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters rescue construction worker caught in Upstate building collapse

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.