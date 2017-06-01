Deputies: Two females missing after hiking trip

Officials with the Graham County Sheriff's Office said a woman and teen girl are missing.

Danny Millsapa with the Sheriff's Office said the 13-year-old girl and 60-year-old woman never returned after going on a hiking trip near Robbinsville, N.C. on Wednesday morning.

Search efforts began Wednesday and lasted until 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rescue efforts have concluded for the evening and will start back up around 7 a.m. Friday. Crews are expected to spend about 12-14 hours searching the area of Snowbird Road.

We have reached out to the teen girl's mother for comment, and are awaiting a response.

