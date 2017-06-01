Radio traffic released in alleged kidnapping in Pickens County

"Fred Russel Urey, Cedar Court, Liberty. 11 17 clear,” said one Pickens County deputy.

It was the confirmation Pickens County deputies waited for over several days. The name and location of a man investigators believed had kidnapped a woman after promising her thousands of dollars for a modeling shoot.

"Someone's come to the door,” radioed another deputy, “I hear a little bit of movement inside. You got anything back there?"

Right before deputies went into Urey's Liberty home, they say the victim unexpectedly rushed out of the mobile home.

"She came out, heard screams before the victim actually dove through the glass and fell into the front yard,” said Sheriff Rick Clark.

That's when deputies entered Urey's home.

Sheriff: Victim in 'harrowing' kidnapping, assault case was promised modeling job

"We're making contact," said a deputy.

"As we went in the door, we went to the back of the mobile home,” explained Sheriff Clark, “Our suspect had a knife to his throat threatening to kill himself. After commands from our officers, he put down the knife."

Urey was then taken into custody and the victim was taken to the hospital, and later reunited with her family.

Investigators say they looked for more evidence in the home, and combed through Urey's electronics for more clues.

Sheriff Clark had this message for people in the area.

"If it's too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

Urey is charged with kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He remains behind bars Thursday night without bond.

