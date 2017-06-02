Anderson police mourn the loss of retired officer - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson police mourn the loss of retired officer

Retired Captain John Brock (Source: Anderson PD Facebook page) Retired Captain John Brock (Source: Anderson PD Facebook page)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired officer.

On Thursday night, Anderson police shared the news of the passing of retired Captain John Brock, on their Facebook page. They asked all to keep his family in prayer.

