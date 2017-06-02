Deputies, police take to top of Chick-Fil-A for 'Cops on the Coop' fundraiser

Greenville police and county deputies team up with Chick-Fil-A for Cops on the Coop (File)

Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Greenville Police Department said they will be partnering with Chick-fil-A on Laurens Road for "Cops on the Coop" on Friday and Saturday.

The law enforcement officers will be on top of the restaurant from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days to bring awareness and raise money for the Special Olympics South Carolina.

During the event, officers and deputies will be collecting donations to benefit South Carolina’s 25,588 Special Olympics athletes in their year-round competitions.

People can also purchase a 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics T-shirt for $20 and receive a complimentary coupon for a Chick-fil-A sandwich, deputies said.

