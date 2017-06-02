Free doughnuts! Friday is National Doughnut Day

Friday is National Doughnut Day, which means popular doughnut shop chains are offering freebies to customers.

The annual day is observed each year on the first Friday in June.

According to a news release from Dunkin Donuts, National Doughnut Day began in1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor the women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The Salvation Army Lassies traveled to Europe and served doughnuts and other homemade foods to soldiers serving on the battlefield.

On Friday, Dunkin Donuts is celebrating by offering customers a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating by offering customers one free doughnut of any variety at all participating US locations.

