Deputies ask for help identifying suspect in Brevard High School break-in

Surveillance footage of the suspect (Courtesy: TCSO) Surveillance footage of the suspect (Courtesy: TCSO)
BREVARD, NC

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect sought in a breaking and entering at Brevard High School.
Deputies said the suspect broke into the school sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.
The suspect was seen on surveillance camera with his head and face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 86-CRIME or the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office business line at (828) 884-3168.

