Coroner: 2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-385 in Greenville

A heavily damaged vehicle could be seen down the embankment (FOX Carolina)

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash on I-385 South Friday morning resulted in two fatalities.

The crash happened near the Woodruff Road exit in the Gateway Project construction zone.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m.

An official at the scene said two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles were involved. One car went down an embankment and another car was pinned beneath one of the tractor trailers.

Southbound lanes were blocked after the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT! All of I-385 South bound is closed before Woodruff Rd. due to a collision. Traffic reconstruction is on the way. #gvlpd — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) June 2, 2017

Greenville police are investigating the crash.

Troopers are assisting with traffic control in the area.

Drivers should avoid the area.

