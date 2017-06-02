Coroner: 2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-385 in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-385 in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Coroner confirms 2 fatalities in 385 crash (FOX Carolina/ June 2, 2017) Coroner confirms 2 fatalities in 385 crash (FOX Carolina/ June 2, 2017)
A heavily damaged vehicle could be seen down the embankment (FOX Carolina) A heavily damaged vehicle could be seen down the embankment (FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash on I-385 South Friday morning resulted in two fatalities.

The crash happened near the Woodruff Road exit in the Gateway Project construction zone.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m.

An official at the scene said two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles were involved. One car went down an embankment and another car was pinned beneath one of the tractor trailers.

Southbound lanes were blocked after the crash.

Greenville police are investigating the crash.

Troopers are assisting with traffic control in the area.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Tune in to The Morning News for traffic updates every ten minutes until 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.