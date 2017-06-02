Warrants: Woman coerced 3 young kids into stealing cell phones from Walmart

A Union woman faces multiple charges after police said she encouraged three children to steal cell phones from the Walmart on Duncan Bypass.

The shoplifting occurred on May 28.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Arrests warrants state Kinsley Gray coerced 6, 10, and 11-year-old children to steal two cell phones from the retail store.

Warrants state Gray also lied to officers and gave them a false name when she was questioned about the incident.

Gray was charged with two counts of shoplifting, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and giving false information to police.

She was arrested on May 31 and released on Thursday.

Union police said warrants were also sought against two women who Gray said assaulted her on May 30.

In a separate incident report, police said they met with Gray at an address on Highland Drive, where she told them Victoria Martin and Falisha Jeter had hit her in the nose, eye, and the back of her head due to an incident at Walmart.

Falisha Jeter was arrested Thursday on an assault charge.

Martin has not yet been arrested.

