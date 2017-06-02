Taylors woman planning wedding wins $125K in scratch-off lottery

An engaged Taylors woman won $125,000 playing 7X The Money scratch-off game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The woman said she “was about to pass out” when she scratched off a win on the ticket purchased from the Murphy USA #7059 in Taylors.

Her fiance didn't believe her until he saw the winning ticket.

The winner said she plans to use the winnings to pay for their wedding and save some for the future. The bride-to-be said they have already picked out a wedding venue and the win will make their dream day more affordable.

Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the 7X The Money game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

MORE NEWS - Warrants: Woman coerced 3 young kids into stealing cell phones from Walmart

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.