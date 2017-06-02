Taylors woman wins $125K lotto prize playing scratch-off game - FOX Carolina 21

Taylors woman wins $125K lotto prize playing scratch-off game

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Taylors woman won $125,000 playing 7X The Money scratch-off game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The woman said she “was about to pass out” when she scratched off a win on the ticket purchased from the Murphy USA #7059 in Taylors.

The winner said she plans to use the winnings to pay for their wedding and save some for the future.

Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the 7X The Money game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

