Deputies ask for help identifying man accused of stealing cash from multiple businesses

Deputies ask anyone who knows this man to call 23-CRIME (Courtesy: GCSO)

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a man who they believe is responsible for multiple money grabs across the county.

“On numerous occasions, the suspect has entered the store, approached the register with items to purchase, and upon opening of the cash register, he grabs an undisclosed amount of cash,” Sgt. Ryan Flood stated Friday.

Flood said the man is suspected in incidents at the following locations:

Sunoco- 1304 Geer Highway - Marietta

Dollar General- 510 White Horse Road – Greenville

Stop n’ Go- 395 Conestee Road – Greenville

George A. Francis Package Store – 2318 W. Parker Road – Greenville

Family Dollar – 3515 White Horse Road – Greenville

BP Gas Station – 3053 White Horse Road – Greenville

Dollar General – 2600 Anderson Road – Greenville

Investigators ask anyone with information about the man to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

