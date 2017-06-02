Deputies ask for help identifying man accused of stealing cash f - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help identifying man accused of stealing cash from multiple businesses

Posted: Updated:
Deputies ask anyone who knows this man to call 23-CRIME (Courtesy: GCSO) Deputies ask anyone who knows this man to call 23-CRIME (Courtesy: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a man who they believe is responsible for multiple money grabs across the county.

“On numerous occasions, the suspect has entered the store, approached the register with items to purchase, and upon opening of the cash register, he grabs an undisclosed amount of cash,” Sgt. Ryan Flood stated Friday.

Flood said the man is suspected in incidents  at the following locations:

  • Sunoco- 1304 Geer Highway - Marietta
  • Dollar General- 510 White Horse Road – Greenville
  • Stop n’ Go- 395 Conestee Road – Greenville
  • George A. Francis Package Store – 2318 W. Parker Road – Greenville
  • Family Dollar – 3515 White Horse Road – Greenville
  • BP Gas Station – 3053 White Horse Road – Greenville
  • Dollar General – 2600 Anderson Road – Greenville

Investigators ask anyone with information about the man to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: 2 dead, 3 injured when tractor trailer slams into stopped traffic on I-385

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.