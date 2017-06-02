Troopers: Driver dies days after rollover crash in Spartanburg Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a deadly collision which occurred on May 29.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Honda was traveling north on Stone Station Road around 8:22 a.m. when he ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, troopers said.

He succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Thursday.

The name of the victim has not yet been released but troopers said he was a resident of Spartanburg.

