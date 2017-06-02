Wear Orange rally set for Saturday in Greenville as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day events

Greenville volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange Rally on Saturday as part of the National Gun Violence Awareness Day events across the US, according to a news release.

Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Gun Sense in America states Wear Orange campaigns will be organized in 250 cities across the country.

The lights at the NEXT Innovation Center and ONE Building in Greenville will also glow orange on June 2 in observance of the day.

On Saturday, GSA said a Wear Orange Rally will be held in downtown Greenville at One City Plaza on Main Street.

The rally will begin at 2 p.m.

