Fair Play Volunteer Fire Department received federal grant for rural firefighting aid

Fair Play FD receives check (FOX Carolina/ June 2, 2017)
FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a U.S. Forest Service's Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant to the Fair Play Volunteer Fire Department on Friday.

A check for 3,980 was presented on Friday to help the agency fight wildfires in rural areas.

