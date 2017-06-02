Denny's to hold job fair to fill 50+ openings at Wade Hampton Blvd. restaurant

Denny’s is looking to fill more than 50 positions at its Wade Hampton Blvd. location.

The Spartanburg-based restaurant chain said hiring agents would host a job fair at the Greenville restaurant on June 5 through June 8.

Event hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Interviews will be conducted on site.

The restaurant is located at 2521 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Denny said employees can enjoy the following benefits:

Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance

Transamerica Life Insurance

Delta Dental

VSP Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Competitive Pay

Service Anniversary Program

Wells Fargo 401(k) Retirement Plan

Flexible Work Schedules

Employee Discount Programs

Employee Relief Fund

Free Shift Meals

Vacation Days for eligible employees

Training and Development

Opportunities for Career Advancement

MORE NEWS: Deputies ask for help identifying man accused of stealing cash from businesses

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.