Denny's to hold job fair to fill 50+ openings at Wade Hampton Blvd. restaurant

Denny's sign (Courtesy: Denny's)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Denny’s is looking to fill more than 50 positions at its Wade Hampton Blvd. location.

The Spartanburg-based restaurant chain said hiring agents would host a job fair at the Greenville restaurant on June 5 through June 8.

Event hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Interviews will be conducted on site.

The restaurant is located at 2521 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Denny said employees can enjoy the following benefits:

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance
  • Transamerica Life Insurance
  • Delta Dental
  • VSP Vision Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Competitive Pay
  • Service Anniversary Program
  • Wells Fargo 401(k) Retirement Plan
  • Flexible Work Schedules
  • Employee Discount Programs
  • Employee Relief Fund
  • Free Shift Meals
  • Vacation Days for eligible employees
  • Training and Development
  • Opportunities for Career Advancement

