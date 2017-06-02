Deputies: No one hurt when bullets fired into house, car in Greenville

Greenville County deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a home and car Friday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened at a house on the 200 block of Boling Road in Greenville.

Deputies said two parties were involved and knew each other.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The suspect reportedly fled in a silver Toyota.

Deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

