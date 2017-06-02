Police investigate attempted armed robbery, assault in Pendleton

The Pendleton Police Department was called to the scene of a reported armed robbery on Friday.

Dispatchers said they received a call about the incident just before 12:30 p.m. at El Cheapo gas station on Highway 76.

EMS and Anderson County deputies were also dispatched to the scene.

Officers said the gas station was not the target of the attempted armed robbery, but rather an individual at the gas station. Two victims were assaulted during the incident, police said.

