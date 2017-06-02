Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. teen

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Nicholas Mazziota was last seen on Thursday.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen carrying a red backpack and wearing a black t-shirt with khaki pants and orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 828-287-6247.

