Greenville Humane Society raising money to help blind kitten after trauma

The Greenville Humane Society said Bubbles the kitten was only 3 weeks old when she came to them with a major head trauma.

The shelter said the injury caused both of the kitten's eyes to rupture, leaving them damaged beyond repair. Although Bubbles is blind, she can lead a normal life and is now ready to find her forever home.

The Humane Society is hoping to raise $300 to cover the treatment and surgery for bubbles.

If you would like to donate, click here and designate "Bubbles" in the comment area.

