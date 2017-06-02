Firefighters hail boys as heroes after man pulled from burning car

The Broadway Fire Department said their firefighters view two young men as heroes after a rescue on Thursday.

Firefighters said when they arrived at a routine care fire, they learned two teenagers had risked their lives by pulling a man away from the burning car.

The agency shared a post from one of the teen's mother, who said an older neighbor was working on his car when it caught fire. She said the man was trying to get a hose to put the fire out when he fell.

The teens heard the man's cry for help and jumped the fence, calling 911 and dragging him away from the fire.

