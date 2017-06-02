Spotty Saturday storms, soggier Sunday PM

Saturday will only present a pop-up storm or two while Sunday presents more scattered rain in the afternoon and evening.

Today will be near identical to yesterday with muggy high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s north to south with isolated afternoon thunderstorms and plenty of sunshine.

While Sunday won’t be a washout, rain chances will be quite a bit better with scattered afternoon thunderstorms that will become more widespread Sunday night.

Expect Monday to be on the rainy side too as a cold front makes its way across the area, but much more settled and comfortable weather will move in behind it.

Sunshine and highs in the 70s in the mountains and 80s in the Upstate will be in place from Tuesday through the remainder of the week with lower humidity as well.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.