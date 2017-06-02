Warm and muggy weekend, better rain chance Sunday

This weekend is looking warm and muggier than previous days. We’ll have a chance for rain, but the storm threat will be highest late Sunday.

A cold front will begin to approach the area this weekend, and that will help to increase rain chances. Saturday doesn’t look too bad, with only isolated storms expected at this point (20-30% chance), but Sunday and Monday look to bring a more widespread rain and storm threat (50-60%).

Highs on Saturday will be very warm, in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. By Sunday, with the extra cloud cover, we’ll see cooler temps in the low 80s for most spots.

Showers will linger into Monday, but should be out of the picture by Tuesday. A nice cool-down will follow, so that humidity and extreme heat will get pushed out for a while.

