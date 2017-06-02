Officials searching for Hendersonville teen missing nearly a month

The Hendersonville Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a teenager missing for nearly a month.

Deputies said 17-year-old Tyrone Shakel Davis was last seen on May 4. They have received reports of sightings near Green Meadows and Foster Circle.

Foster has been entered into the database at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

