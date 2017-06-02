Cadaver dogs locate body, likely of missing Pickens Co. man

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they made a tragic discovery in the search for a missing man.

Deputies said 28-year-old Gabriel Bradley Hein was last seen on May 31 walking away from his parents' home. Deputies said Hein suffered recent paranoia episodes and reportedly told his family he felt like people were "out to get him."

A foot search in the area where he disappeared proved unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, deputies said cadaver dogs located a body in an extremely remote, wooded area about half a mile from Hein's home.

The remains are believed to be Hein's based on evidence found at the scene, investigators said. According to deputies, a handgun was found near the victim's body and preliminary investigation indicates the male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The body was located just before noon.

