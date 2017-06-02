Deputies: Missing Pickens Co. man may need medical attention - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Missing Pickens Co. man may need medical attention

Gabriel Hein (Source: PCSO) Gabriel Hein (Source: PCSO)
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who may need medical care.

Deputies said 28-year-old Gabriel Bradley Hein was last seen on Wednesday walking away from his parents' home.

He has not been seen since.

Deputies said Hein may need medical care due to recent paranoia episodes. He reportedly told his family he felt like people were trying to kill him.

A foot search in the area where he disappeared proved unsuccessful. Hein was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown or tan shorts, gray Crocs and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

