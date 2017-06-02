Services announced for fallen Anderson Co. deputy

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released details on the memorial plans for fallen deputy Devin Hodges.

Hodges drowned after a tragic accident during a marine training exercise on Thursday. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said Hodges was a favorite among the officers on his shift and he "died doing what he loved."

Relatives of Hodges will receive friends at the Anderson Civic Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

Hodges will be laid to rest at Oak Brook Cemetery in Greenwood after a funeral service at the Anderson Civic Center on Tuesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The McDougald Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

The Sheriff's Office said the community can also pay respects by visiting his patrol vehicle which is placed on the front lawn of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Donations for Hodges' family can be made to the 'Deputy Devin Hodges Memorial Fund" at any Park Sterling Bank location. Click here for a list of local branches.

