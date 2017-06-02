GCSO adds new unit of highly-trained deputies to stop violent suspects

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has started a new unit. It's a team consisting of six highly-trained deputies to bring in violent murder suspects.

"Any high risk, violent in nature warrants that come through that recently come through, they get turned over to the F.A.S.I.T team, it's compromised of six deputies, they all train with SWAT," Sgt. Ryan Flood said.

These deputies take on the dangerous cases, serving arrest warrants to violent suspects.

This undercover F.A.S.I.T team has already apprehended 7 murder suspects,14 attempted murder suspects and have a 100 percent clearance rate.

"Not only 100 percent, but from the time the warrant is handed over to them, they have apprehended 100 percent of the suspects within a 24 hour period," Flood said.

"These guys know that once we have a warrant signed on the subject, they are called out and we immediately hit the ground running," Pendergrass said.

Captain Derrick Pendergrass created this team at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. He said his deputies come in with more equipment, investigative tools, and training to make a dangerous situation safer for everyone.

"Individuals in the community, they're not as forth coming with information, so to be able to get around that by utilizing investigative techniques and go out into the community and get hands on with those subjects and to be able to get them into custody, is great," Pendergrass said.

The special team has already served 154 active arrest warrants this year, including three suspects wanted for the murder of Azaveon Cook at the Boulder Creek Apartments in April.

"It is crucial that we have a unit that can go out there and their sole responsibilities are these high risk, high threat nature criminals," said Pendergrass. "We're able to apprehend them and get them off the street and they've done a terrific job at that."

