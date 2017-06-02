Driver okay after crash sparks car fire in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Driver okay after crash sparks car fire in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of crash, car fire on Augusta Road. (FOX Carolina/ 6/2/17) Scene of crash, car fire on Augusta Road. (FOX Carolina/ 6/2/17)
Scene of crash, car fire on Augusta Road. (FOX Carolina/ 6/2/17) Scene of crash, car fire on Augusta Road. (FOX Carolina/ 6/2/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a crash occurred in Greenville County Friday evening.

The call came in at 8:26 p.m

Troopers said the incident happened on Augusta Road, and the road was blocked due to the crash.

First responders and a victim in the crash told FOX that a car hit another car, sending it into a light pole. The impact of the vehicle striking the light pole caused it to topple over, sparking a fire on the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene, though traffic remained blocked in the right lane as of 9:47 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said EMS was not present, and that the victim did not appear to be suffering from any injuries.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSFirefighters hail boys as heroes after man pulled from burning car

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.