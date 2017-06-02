Driver okay after crash sparks car fire in Greenville Co.

Troopers said a crash occurred in Greenville County Friday evening.

The call came in at 8:26 p.m

Troopers said the incident happened on Augusta Road, and the road was blocked due to the crash.

First responders and a victim in the crash told FOX that a car hit another car, sending it into a light pole. The impact of the vehicle striking the light pole caused it to topple over, sparking a fire on the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene, though traffic remained blocked in the right lane as of 9:47 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said EMS was not present, and that the victim did not appear to be suffering from any injuries.

