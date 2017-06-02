Dispatch: Two people shot in leg at Pendleton apartment complex

Dispatchers said two people were shot at a Pendleton apartment complex Friday night.

The incident happened at Edgewood Square Apartments on Cherry Street, according to dispatchers.

They confirmed that two victims had been shot in the leg.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

