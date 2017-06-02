Dispatch: Two people shot in leg at Pendleton apartment complex - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Two people shot in leg at Pendleton apartment complex

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said two people were shot at a Pendleton apartment complex Friday night.

The incident happened at Edgewood Square Apartments on Cherry Street, according to dispatchers.

They confirmed that two victims had been shot in the leg.

