Grab and go suspect brought into custody

Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
A Union woman faces multiple charges after police said she encouraged three children to steal cell phones from the Walmart on Duncan Bypass.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >
A fundraising page has been started for a woman who lost the father of her unborn child in a road rage shooting that happened as they were leaving an ultrasound last week.More >
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.More >
Pres. Donald Trump received mixed reactions from lawmakers on Thursday when he announced the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.More >
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
