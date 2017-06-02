Grab and go suspect brought into custody

Deputies ask anyone who knows this man to call 23-CRIME (Courtesy: GCSO)

"He's going to have to pay for the consequences of people knowing what he did,” said Robert Nicholls.

Nicholls helps run the George A. Francis Package Store in Greenville. Last Tuesday, a customer came in around 6:40 p.m. and struck up a conversation with him.

"Asked for a small bottle of liquor and small talk was going on,” described Nicholls. "We went to the register, he gave me the money, and as soon as the drawer opened up, he snatched the money."

The suspect took off on foot. You can see from the store's security cameras that Nicholls went after him briefly.

According to Greenville County deputies, the suspect had done the same thing to at least 6 other stores around Greenville.

"It makes us feel violated,” said Nicholls. “We work hard and we're a small business. People just come in, steal and have life easy."

The suspect was taken into custody Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.