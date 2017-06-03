Troopers investigating fatal collision on I-85 N in Cherokee Co.

Troopers, firefighters block portion of I-85 northbound in Cherokee Co. after wreck (FOX Carolina: 6/3/2017).

Troopers and firefighters blocked off a lane of traffic near mile marker 103 on I-85 northbound Saturday morning after a single car wreck that turned deadly, according to troopers.

The wreck was reported with injuries just after 4:00 a.m. on the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

Our crew on scene reported seeing members of the Blacksburg Fire Department searching the area below the road where the car appeared to have run off the road, though emergency crews on scene would not confirm that yet.

Around 7:15 a.m., troopers confirmed the crash to be deadly. No further details were released.

