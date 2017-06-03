Dispatch: Deputies responding to Liberty Hwy after motorcyclist - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to Liberty Hwy after motorcyclist shot

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County deputies are on scene of a reported shooting involving a motorcycle driver Saturday morning, per dispatch.

Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 9 a.m. as a motorcycle driver struck by gunshot on Liberty Highway.

No further details were available.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route, working to get more information.

