Judge: Former Greenville church employee ordered to have no contact with minors, no internet access

A former Greenville church employee has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with children under 18 and no access to the internet following recent charges involving a minor.

Timothy Lee Anders, 62, was arrested on Saturday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and disseminating obscene material to a minor or exhibiting harmful performance to a minor.

Anders was given a $13,000 bond during a hearing Saturday morning. The judge also gave Anders the following conditions on the bond:

He is not allowed to use the internet He is not allowed to contact children under 18 He is not allowed to contact the victim

The judge stated Anders also had eight pending charges and is considered a danger to the community.

"He does have a criminal history of an offense similar to this. He is pending on eight charges right now - this makes 9 and 10. The record would indicate to me that he is a danger to a number of victims."

