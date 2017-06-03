Budget deal gives South Carolina poll workers a pay bump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolinians working the polls on Election Day will get a pay increase for the first time in a decade.

The State newspaper reports Saturday (http://bit.ly/2spCmQV ) that poll workers in state and county elections will get $75 a day, up from $60. The $300,000 that will cost taxpayers next fiscal year is part of the budget compromise reached last week by a six-member House-Senate panel.

State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire says poll managers are essential to good elections. He says the workers' increase is well deserved, as they work "long, hard days."

Even after the pay bump, they'll still work for less than minimum wage, as they often work 15 hours on election days.

The commission says more than 15,000 workers monitored polls statewide in November's presidential election.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.