DNR: Alligator harassment not uncommon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Amid last week's charges against two South Carolina men accused of pouring beer into a juvenile alligator's mouth making headlines, state officials say harassment of alligators is not unusual.

The Island Packet reports (http://bit.ly/2svQgAr ) that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wrote 143 tickets between January 2012 and March 2017 for violations of state law pertaining to alligators. DNR spokesman David Lucas says that number includes charges of molesting, feeding or illegally possessing an alligator, violating alligator permit restrictions or taking an alligator without a nuisance tag, out of season or illegally.

Lucas says the case in which 20-year-old Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr. and 21-year-old Zachary Lloyd Brown were charged was unusual for the way the alligator was "harassed" and then released.

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.