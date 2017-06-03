Not washouts, but rain and storms likely Sunday and Monday

Today won’t be as nice of a day as yesterday as rain and thunderstorms develop this afternoon in the mountains.

Most of the morning though should stay mostly dry area-wide with the exception of a stray shower and perhaps some patchy fog.

Spotty to scattered thunderstorms will get going in the mountains this morning and continue this afternoon, but will take a while to arrive in the Upstate and likely will hold off until this afternoon to around dinner time.

It is possible that a couple of stand-alone showers make it down a little earlier, but the more organized rain will move through mostly this evening and overnight tonight.

Monday will bring more on and off rain and storms as a cold front moves through the area early on Tuesday which could cause a few showers to stick around.

The majority of Tuesday should be dry with increasing sun, but starting Wednesday, lots of sun and cooler highs in the 70s and 80s take over.

Another added bonus will be lower humidity combined with these temperatures which should stick around the rest of the week before warming back up with slight storm chances next weekend.

