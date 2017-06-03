Rain and storms Sunday and Monday

Unsettled weather highlights the forecast over the next couple of days before some more tranquil conditions build in by mid-week.

For the rest of the evening, any showers and storms will continue to weaken with the loss of daytime heating. Some low clouds could build in after midnight with lows in the 60s.

An early morning shower is possible, but most stay dry until the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms become likely after lunch, particularly in the mountains. Some of this activity will affect the Upstate as well, and could do so into the evening hours.

Monday features a good chance of passing rain and storms across the entire region as a front approaches from the north.

Some rain could linger into Tuesday for the Upstate, but as drier air works in, rain chances should subside fairly quickly.

For the middle and end of the week, relatively calm weather is expected with comfortable days and cool nights.

