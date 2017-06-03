Clemson: 6 of 18 students studying abroad in London marked safe

Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Eighteen Clemson University students in the study abroad program are currently in London as a tragedy unfolds in the city, according to director of the Clemson Abroad Global Engagement program, Dr. Uttiyo Raychaudhuri.

On Saturday, London Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a vehicle veering off the road and mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge. They also responded to reports of a nearby stabbing as well another incident in the Vauxhall area. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a potential terrorist attack.

Raychaudhuri released the following statement:

Dear All: We wanted to reach out to you about the incidents on the London Bridge, Borough Market, and the Vauxhall area of London earlier this evening. Clemson has reached out to the 18 students studying in London and we are doing our initial wellness checks with the students and will update you as soon as we hear back. We have already confirmed with 5 of the 18 students that they are safe. Since it is currently past midnight in London we might only get other responses in their morning. We have also confirmed the safety of one student who was visiting London from our Belgium program.

Around 9:39 p.m., Raychaudhuri confirmed that another student had been marked safe, bringing the number to 6 of 18 students confirmed to be safe after attacks in London on Saturday.

